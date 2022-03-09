Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Gap Down to $15.04

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.04, but opened at $14.21. Stellantis shares last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 102,627 shares.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STLA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.00) to €28.00 ($30.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.35) to €21.00 ($22.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.47, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.64.
About Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)
Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.
