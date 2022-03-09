Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “
Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $266.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.23. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $14.74.
Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.
