Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Stitch Fix updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $69.20.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.44.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 222,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $4,392,623.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $19,442,269. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,347,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,093,000 after purchasing an additional 956,919 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,199,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,693,000 after purchasing an additional 821,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,173,000 after purchasing an additional 453,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after purchasing an additional 299,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 138,294 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.