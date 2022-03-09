Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.01, but opened at $8.40. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Stitch Fix shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 144,546 shares traded.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SFIX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,392,623.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 1,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $19,442,269 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Stitch Fix by 2.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -42.81 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

