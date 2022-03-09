Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Recon Technology Call Options (NASDAQ:RCON)

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,545 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,194% compared to the average daily volume of 274 call options.

RCON stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Recon Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Recon Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 336,799 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of hardware, software, and on-site services to companies primarily in the petroleum mining and extraction industry. The firm provides services designed to automate and enhance the extraction of petroleum. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product & Software and Equipment & Accessories.

