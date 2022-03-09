Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Recon Technology Call Options (NASDAQ:RCON)

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,545 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,194% compared to the average daily volume of 274 call options.
RCON stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Recon Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Recon Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of hardware, software, and on-site services to companies primarily in the petroleum mining and extraction industry. The firm provides services designed to automate and enhance the extraction of petroleum. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product & Software and Equipment & Accessories.
