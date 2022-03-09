StockNews.com Upgrades Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Universal Display from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.56.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $162.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $128.21 and a 12-month high of $246.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

