Stonnington Group LLC Makes New Investment in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

