STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target Cut to $35.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

NYSE:STOR opened at $29.08 on Monday. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

