Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 110.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TFC opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.79. The stock has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

