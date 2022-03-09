Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883,869 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $910,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,373,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.29. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $209.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

