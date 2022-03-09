Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 248.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,298 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 31,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.69. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

