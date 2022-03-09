Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,180 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 21.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.98.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

In other WesBanco news, Director Stephen J. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $40,018.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

