Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,801 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,801 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,692,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 372.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,969,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 149.7% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF opened at $190.90 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $174.89 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.63.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

