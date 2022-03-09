Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 2,345 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $90.81 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $89.78 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

