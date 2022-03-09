Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.64 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Shares of IHI opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.93. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $52.97 and a 52-week high of $67.29.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.