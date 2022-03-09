Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 7,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,872,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 44,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE:ITW opened at $203.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.79 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.