Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 350 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in CDW by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in CDW by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in CDW by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $164.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $154.17 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.11 and its 200 day moving average is $189.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDW. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

