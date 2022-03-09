Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 35,929 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,929 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.70. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $51.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

