Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Compass Point from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SDIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.98. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $35.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDIG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $2,131,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $2,733,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $1,587,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $4,636,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

