Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0684 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Summerset Group’s previous final dividend of $0.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.15.
About Summerset Group (Get Rating)
