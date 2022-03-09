Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $285,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,920 shares of company stock worth $1,211,939 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 35.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,488,000 after purchasing an additional 67,371 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 42,063 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,860,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 294,450 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

