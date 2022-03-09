Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,050,545.00.

Paul Douglas Gardner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total value of C$1,839,450.00.

TSE SU opened at C$41.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$21.90 and a 52 week high of C$43.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.22.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

