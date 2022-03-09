Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.49

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$42.49 and last traded at C$41.56, with a volume of 9051052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.06.

Several brokerages have commented on SU. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.22.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.00. The company has a market cap of C$57.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,050,545.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total value of C$2,346,804.00. Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $6,236,799 in the last 90 days.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

