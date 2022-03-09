SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $792.59.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIVB. Raymond James decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $516.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $629.33 and its 200 day moving average is $655.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $467.22 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,080 shares of company stock worth $14,424,416 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

