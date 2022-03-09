Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.13

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.13 ($1.25) and traded as high as GBX 114 ($1.49). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 110.60 ($1.45), with a volume of 1,546,280 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Sylvania Platinum alerts:

The company has a market cap of £301.92 million and a P/E ratio of 4.87. The company has a current ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 16.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 96.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 95.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Sylvania Platinum’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

About Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.