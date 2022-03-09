Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) will post $3.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.91 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $3.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $15.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.75 billion to $15.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $17.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

