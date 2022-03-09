Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Position Cut by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 22,045 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 858,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

