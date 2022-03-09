Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.850-$7.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.78 billion-$4.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.400 EPS.

Shares of SNPS traded up $9.46 on Wednesday, reaching $305.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.01 and a 200 day moving average of $326.75. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $225.02 and a twelve month high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.78.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $34,616,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,894 shares of company stock valued at $107,586,674. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 457,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,776 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Synopsys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

