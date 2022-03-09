Sypris Solutions Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 6,764 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 7,252% compared to the typical volume of 92 call options.

In other news, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sypris Solutions by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sypris Solutions by 13.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sypris Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sypris Solutions by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,818 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Sypris Solutions by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYPR opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $57.68 million, a PE ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.53. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Sypris Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sypris Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.