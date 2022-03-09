T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Reduced by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,768 shares of company stock worth $5,780,203. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.33. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.07 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

