Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Position Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 410,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $20,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 107.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 9.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,593,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,422,000 after purchasing an additional 143,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $4,805,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.86.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRGP opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -609.13 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $72.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,272.61%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

