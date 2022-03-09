Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several research firms recently commented on TH. TheStreet raised Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.

Target Hospitality stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.95. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1,483.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 736,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 689,975 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 11.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,187,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 121,167 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 210.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 53,412 shares in the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

