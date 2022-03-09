Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.
Several research firms recently commented on TH. TheStreet raised Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.
Target Hospitality stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.95. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Target Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)
Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.
