TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

Get TaskUs alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on TASK. Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TaskUs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.67.

TaskUs stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TASK. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,760,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,981,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $911,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TaskUs (Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TaskUs (TASK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.