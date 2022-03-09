TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 73,200 Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,200 shares during the quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Waterdrop were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at $726,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter worth about $20,399,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waterdrop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.
Waterdrop Profile (Get Rating)
Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
