TD Securities Increases Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target to C$14.00

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJDLF opened at $8.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97. Major Drilling Group International has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $9.35.

About Major Drilling Group International (Get Rating)

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

