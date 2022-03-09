Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Sells C$467,250.00 in Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Real Foley sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$467,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,167.50.

Shares of TSE:TECK.A opened at C$52.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$28.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of C$28.70 and a 12-month high of C$56.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.63.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

