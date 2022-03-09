Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$54.00 to C$70.00. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock. Teck Resources traded as high as C$53.10 and last traded at C$53.01, with a volume of 506299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.75.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TECK.B. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 target price on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.74 billion and a PE ratio of 9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.20.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

