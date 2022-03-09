Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Tecnoglass in a research report issued on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $21.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.82. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 13,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 79,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 93,295 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at $974,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at $475,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

