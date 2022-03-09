Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $104.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus raised Teladoc Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.93.

NYSE TDOC opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.41. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $206.17. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,842 shares of company stock worth $1,234,042 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,964,000 after buying an additional 73,436 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 40,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

