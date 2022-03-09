Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives $34.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.70.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLSNY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
TLSNY traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $6.97. 350,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,711. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97.
About Telia Company AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
