Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives $34.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLSNY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

TLSNY traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $6.97. 350,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,711. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telia Company AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.