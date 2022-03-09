TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion

Analysts expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) to announce $3.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.42 billion. TELUS posted sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TELUS will report full year sales of $14.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.45 billion to $14.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.07 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on TU. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins boosted their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

NYSE TU traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $26.13. The stock had a trading volume of 135,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,001. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TELUS has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in TELUS by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049,604 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,721,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,397,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in TELUS by 683.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,510,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in TELUS by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,268,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $124,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,731 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

