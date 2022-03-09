Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) Declares Dividend of GBX 10.25

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.25 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Temple Bar Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $9.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:TMPL opened at GBX 1,077.60 ($14.12) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £710.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10. Temple Bar Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 992 ($13.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,279.28 ($16.76). The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,196.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,121.20.

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ninety One Fund Managers UK Limited. It is co-managed by Ninety One UK Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

