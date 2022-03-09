Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.1% over the last three years.
Shares of TEI stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $8.23.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (Get Rating)
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
