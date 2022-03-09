Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $141.40

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 141.40 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 142 ($1.86), with a volume of 200016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.40 ($1.94).
The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 171.05.
Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:TEM)
Further Reading
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.