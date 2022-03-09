Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $141.40

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 141.40 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 142 ($1.86), with a volume of 200016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.40 ($1.94).

The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 171.05.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:TEM)

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.