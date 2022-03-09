Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.05

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.05 and last traded at $29.07, with a volume of 4331224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.41.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 11.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 29.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 189.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.