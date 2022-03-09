TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Hits New 52-Week High at $105.84

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.84 and last traded at $102.13, with a volume of 2013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.25.

TFII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.91 and a 200 day moving average of $103.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TFI International by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

