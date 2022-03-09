The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,029 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $14,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,666,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Children’s Place by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Children’s Place in the third quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Children’s Place in the third quarter worth $1,072,000.

Get Children's Place alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLCE opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.58 and a 52-week high of $113.50.

PLCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

Children’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.