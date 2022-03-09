The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Position Decreased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 310,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GUT opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

