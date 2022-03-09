The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $13.60

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.40 to $13.60 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNK. StockNews.com raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The business had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cinemark (Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.