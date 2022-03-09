The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Update

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,600 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the January 31st total of 394,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,408. The stock has a market cap of $611.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 353,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 784,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 76,449 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,226,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after buying an additional 202,776 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Hackett Group in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 185,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

